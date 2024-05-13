Russian missile attack on Crimea damages ’secret’ air defence base on Mount Ai-Petri: commander of military unit killed - Russian media

Today, on 13 May, in the morning, several missiles attacked military unit 85683 on Mount Ai-Petri in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The mountain is home to a ’secret’ air defence base of the 3rd Radio Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces.

‘The mountain is home to a "secret" air defence base of the 3rd Radio Engineering Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces,’ ASTRA writes.

It is noted that as a result, the military unit was damaged, and the unit's commander, Alexander Kulakov, and another Russian occupier were killed. In addition, there are wounded, their number is being clarified.

Statements by the Russian Ministry of Defence

This morning, the Russian Ministry of Defence stated that air defence systems had allegedly intercepted four Storm Shadow airborne guided missiles and seven drones over the territory of Crimea.

What is known about the military base of the Russian Armed Forces

According to Astra, in the Soviet years, the Radio Technical Centre for Long-Range Reconnaissance and Guidance of Air Defence Forces was established on the top of Mount Ai-Petri. The domes of the radar's protective structures, shaped like balls, often attracted the attention of tourists.

Radar complexes are hidden under these domes, journalists of Krym. Realii’ journalists wrote earlier. There is also a military camp for those who maintain these facilities.

‘The 3rd Radio Regiment is a military formation as part of the RF VKS radio engineering troops. It was formed in 2014 after the occupation of Crimea by the Russian Federation on the basis of the 40th Radio Engineering Brigade of the Air Force of Ukraine. The headquarters is located in Sevastopol,’ Astra added.