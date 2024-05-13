EU extends "trade visa-free regime" with Ukraine for another year

The EU Council has finally approved the extension of autonomous trade measures for Ukraine, which include the suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian exports to the EU.

"The suspension of customs duties and quotas for Ukrainian exports to the EU will be extended for another year following today's decision of the EU Council and the vote in the European Parliament on April 23. Thus, the EU has reaffirmed its commitment to support Ukraine for as long as necessary," the statement said.

As noted, the autonomous trade measures (ATMs) have been applied since June 2022. At the same time, they take into account certain European concerns. In particular, given the significant increase in imports of certain agricultural products from Ukraine to the EU in 2022 and 2023, the updated ATMs contain enhanced safeguard mechanisms. This allows for rapid corrective measures to be taken in the event of significant disruptions in the market of the EU, one or more Community member states. Additional safeguard measures may be applied to products such as chicken eggs, chicken, sugar, oats, corn, cereals and honey. The safeguards will be automatically applied if the volume of imports of these products reaches the average annual volume of imports from Ukraine to the EU in the period from July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2023.

The European Commission is also holding consultations with Ukraine under Article 29 of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement to agree on a longer timeframe for further tariff liberalization based on reciprocity.

This process should ensure a stable framework for trade in both Ukraine and the EU, for their farmers and businesses. These measures are an important step towards Ukraine's recovery and further integration into the EU's internal market.

The revised ATMs will come into force on June 6 and will remain in effect until June 5, 2025.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, commenting on the EU's final approval of the "trade visa-free regime" for Ukraine, emphasized: "This is duty-free and quota-free trade for another year. This is an important support for our producers, exports and economy."

The Prime Minister added that Ukraine continues to "integrate into the EU at an accelerated pace."