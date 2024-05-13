Occupiers strike at farm in Kharkiv region: Man killed, 3 people injured

Russian occupation forces shelled Korotychi in Kharkiv region, hitting a farm. A man was killed, 3 people were injured.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the occupants attacked a farm in Korotychi, Kharkiv district

One civilian was killed and three wounded. The data is being established.

At the same time, after an enemy attack on Lyptsi, medics helped a 71-year-old woman who was hospitalized in a medical facility.

Read more: Four civilians wounded in today’s shelling in Kharkiv region