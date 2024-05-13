Occupiers strike at farm in Kharkiv region: Man killed, 3 people injured
Russian occupation forces shelled Korotychi in Kharkiv region, hitting a farm. A man was killed, 3 people were injured.
This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, the occupants attacked a farm in Korotychi, Kharkiv district
One civilian was killed and three wounded. The data is being established.
At the same time, after an enemy attack on Lyptsi, medics helped a 71-year-old woman who was hospitalized in a medical facility.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password