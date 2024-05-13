German Vice Chancellor Habeck calls for more aid to Ukraine: ’We have not done enough’

German Vice Chancellor, Minister of Economy and Climate Protection Robert Habeck believes that his country has not done enough to support Ukraine in its war against Russia. He called on the current government, as well as other countries, to provide more assistance to Kyiv.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Tagesschau, Censor.NET informs.

‘We have not done enough,’ Habeck said, speaking about Germany's support for Ukraine.

He also said that other countries could do more. According to Habeck, Germany should not be on the side of countries that have done too little.

He added that Ukraine clearly lacks the weapons to defend itself against a full-scale Russian aggression.

By the way, this is not the first time that German Vice Chancellor Habeck has called for more aid to Ukraine. Last month, after his visit to Ukraine, the German politician called for more weapons for Kyiv.

Read more: Scholz confirms to Zelenskyy his participation in Global Peace Summit