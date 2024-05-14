In morning, ruscists stormed Staromaiorske, Krynky and Robotyne. Ukrainian positions suffered no losses - OC "South"

Today, 14 May, Russian troops intensified their efforts in three Ukrainian locations: Staromaiorske, Krynky, and Robotyne. No losses of Ukrainian positions were recorded.

This was announced during the telethon by Dmytro Pletenchuk, head of the Strategic Communications Centre of the Southern Defence Forces, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"This morning they stepped up their efforts at all three of our locations: Staromaiorske, Krynky, and Robotyne. There was one assault each in the morning, no losses of positions," Pletenchuk said.

He noted that yesterday the enemy made 12 attempts to storm Staromaiorske and 4 attempts to storm Krynky.

Read more: Southern Defense Forces repelled 10 enemy attacks in Orikhiv and on left bank of Kherson region within 24 hours

Losses of the enemy

According to Pletenchuk, the number of occupiers' losses over the past day is the same as over the previous day - more than 150, but the ratio of irrecoverable losses has tripled.

"That is, the intensity of the fighting was higher, although the number of assaults was lower," he noted.

The head of the Strategic Communications Centre noted that the enemy has not attempted to storm Nestryha Island over the past two days, while the occupants' efforts in the Kherson sector were focused on Krynky.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces are checking urban areas in Vovchansk. Enemy losses amount to 164 people and 25 units of equipment - General Staff

Hostile attacks in the south over the past day

According to Pletenchuk, the enemy fired at Ukrainian positions with unguided aerial missiles from a helicopter over the past 24 hours, but with no effect.

The Russians also used a ballistic missile, previously an Iskander, to shell an administrative building in Kherson.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy shelled settlements along the coastline on the Right Bank, and one civilian was killed. According to him, both sides are using drones and electronic warfare systems.

"Every day we see hundreds of drones on both sides, and both sides use electronic warfare systems. Our units also have appropriate cover," added Pletenchuk.

Read more: Enemy had partial success near Lukiantsi in Kharkiv region - General Staff