Defence forces change positions in Lukiantsi area in Kharkiv region, combing of urban buildings in Vovchansk continues - General Staff

As of 10.00 a.m. on 14 May 2024, the Defence Forces continue to perform tasks to prevent the advance of Russian troops deep into our country and disrupt the occupiers’ efforts to establish full control over Donetsk and part of Kharkiv regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

Situation in the North

As noted, the situation in Chernihiv and Sumy regions has not changed significantly, and there have been no changes in the status and position of the troops.

Over the last day, the enemy conducted 31 attacks on the positions of our troops in the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Vremivsk directions, 20 of them are still ongoing.

"In the Kharkiv sector, our troops repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Shebekino (Russia) - Vovchansk, the situation is under control. As a result of intense enemy fire, namely air strikes using 10 GABs, on our units, to save the lives of Ukrainian servicemen, we had to change positions near the village of Lukiantsi. The fighting continues," the statement said.

According to the General Staff, measures to comb through urban areas in Vovchansk are also underway. The situation is under control. The enemy's losses in this area over the past day amounted to 4 people and 5 pieces of weapons and military equipment.

The General Staff also informs that in the Kupyansk sector, three attacks by Russian occupants continue in the areas of Vilshana - Petropavlivka, Krokhmalne - Berestove, Kolomyichyha - Stelmakhivka, and the enemy is not successful. Ukrainian troops destroyed an enemy tank and an infantry fighting vehicle.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian troops repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of Vesele - Razdolivka, Zolotarivka - Verkhniokamianske, Mykolaivka - Spirne, Berestove - Vyimka. The fighting continues, the situation is under control.

Situation in the East

In the Kramatorsk sector, our troops repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Bakhmut-Novyi and Bakhmut-Klishchiivka, with no losses of positions.

In the Toretsk sector, Ukrainian troops held off one attack by Russian occupants in the Mykolaivka - Bila Hora area, without success.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 11 enemy attacks in the following areas: Ocheretyne - Novooleksandrivka, Arkhangelske - Novooleksandrivka, Arkhangelske - Kalynove, Arkhangelske - Yevhenivka, Tonenke - Netailove, Pisky - Netailove, 5 attacks are still ongoing. In some areas, due to intense enemy fire, the enemy had limited tactical success," the statement said.

In the Kurakhove sector, our troops repelled one enemy attack in the Marinka - Hryhorivka area. The enemy had limited success in a separate area.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Solodke - Vodiane, Zavitne Bazhannia - Staromaiorske. No positions were lost in the fighting.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the group's troops repelled one enemy attack in the Novoprokopivka-Robotyne area. The enemy did not succeed, and no positions or territories were lost.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other areas.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past day, the aviation and missile units of the Defence Forces struck 1 artillery unit, 1 electronic warfare station, 1 command post, 1 ammunition depot and 8 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment. An enemy Su-25 was also shot down.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 8 air strikes, used 15 guided aerial bombs, carried out 23 strikes with kamikaze drones, and fired over 500 times at the positions of our troops. The enemy's total losses in manpower amounted to 80 people, weapons and military equipment - 32 units.

Attacks by Russian troops in Kharkiv region

According to the Ministry of Defence, on the morning of 10 May 2024, Russian occupiers tried to break through the Ukrainian defence line in Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that Russian troops were firing in the north of Kharkiv region. According to him, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv.

Western media, citing their own sources, reported that the occupiers allegedly plan to create a buffer zone and withdraw the Defence Forces 10 km from the border with Russia.

President Zelenskyy assured that the Ukrainian military was ready for such actions by the enemy.

The White House said that the US does not expect any major breakthroughs from the Russian army's offensive in the north of Kharkiv region.

According to the General Staff, as of 14.00 on 13 May, the enemy had partial success in the area of Lukianske. It was also reported that as of 23.00 on 13 May, Ukrainian defenders were combing the urban area of Vovchansk. The fighting continued and the situation remained under control.