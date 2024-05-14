It’s much cheaper to defend and deter Putin here and now than to let him win, - British Defence Secretary Shapps

It is up to Ukraine to decide whether it is ready to negotiate an end to the war, as it is much cheaper to defend itself and thus deter Putin now than to allow him to win the war.

British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said this onBBC Breakfast, Censor.NET reports.

He stressed that it is very important that Putin does not win this war.

‘My simple message to the world, and to the United States in particular... is that it is far cheaper to defend ourselves and therefore to deter Putin here and now than to allow him to win and to allow other actors in other countries to think that the rest of the world is something to be taken over,’ Shapps said.

The British Defence Secretary believes that Western assistance to Ukraine is a ‘matter of political will’, and if all countries stepped up, it would be a small part of total defence spending.

Shepps stressed that Ukraine has ‘always exceeded the world's expectations’ and that it has had a difficult time since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

He noted that the UK is ‘very much behind strategically’ what Ukraine is doing.

In his view, it is a concern that the world has been distracted from the war and that it was known that Ukraine would need more military equipment.

According to Shapps, he knows that domestic politics in the US have created some problems, but ‘we can't go back in time, but we can offer support for the future’.