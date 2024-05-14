Ruscists are trying to gain foothold in border villages of Kharkiv region. Ukrainian Armed Forces launch counterattack, - National Guard

Active hostilities are currently taking place in the areas of settlements on the northern border of the Kharkiv region. The Russian occupiers are trying to gain a foothold in some villages, but Ukrainian defenders continue to counterattack.

The spokesman for the National Guard, Ruslan Muzychuk, said this in a commentary for LIGA.net, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the Russian army has intensified air attacks on the Kharkiv region, including with guided bombs.

Muzychuk noted that the enemy is trying to gain a foothold in some villages, moving forward with infantry groups, often without armoured vehicles.

The occupiers are also seeking to create favourable conditions for further actions and gain an advantage by advancing to the dominant heights.

Watch more: Eliminated occupiers lie under fence on street in Vovchansk. VIDEO

Involvement of the NGU's special unit ‘Omega’

According to the NGU spokesperson, the National Guard's special forces unit Omega Centre is involved in counter-attack operations, which include counter-sabotage, assault and assault operations, and the use of drones.

He said that this unit of the National Guard worked quite effectively on 10 May, when the enemy intensified its actions.

‘About 10 armoured vehicles were destroyed with the help of FPV drones, and now they are working on infantry groups and clusters. This is also a job for snipers,’ said Muzychuk.

The NGU spokesman stressed that the intensity of actions in this area, as well as the competent work and use of FPV drones, is about 40-50 UAVs per group per day.

‘This is not primarily about the number of drones used, but about the number of targets identified for effective destruction,’ he stressed.

Muzychuk added that on 14 May, the Special Forces destroyed two Russian ammunition depots.

Read more: Two people died as result of shelling by occupants of Vovchansk community in Kharkiv region

Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region

According to the Ministry of Defence, on the morning of 10 May 2024, Russian occupiers tried to break through the Ukrainian defence line in Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that Russian troops were firing in the north of Kharkiv region. According to him, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv.

Western media, citing their own sources, reported that the occupiers allegedly plan to create a buffer zone and withdraw the Defence Forces 10 km from the border with Russia.

President Zelenskyy assured that the Ukrainian military was ready for such actions by the enemy.

The White House said that the US does not expect any major breakthroughs from the Russian army's offensive in the north of Kharkiv region.

According to the General Staff, as of 14.00 on 13 May, the enemy had partial success in the area of Lukianske. It was also reported that as of 23.00 on 13 May, Ukrainian defenders were combing the urban area of Vovchansk. The fighting continued and the situation remained under control.

The General Staff also noted that as of 10.00 a.m. on 14 May 2024, the Defence Forces had changed positions in the Lukianets area of Kharkiv region, and the combing of the urban area of Vovchansk was underway.