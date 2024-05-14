Georgian Parliament finally approves law on ’foreign agents’

On 14 May, the Georgian parliament voted in favour of the Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence in the third and final reading. Massive protests against the adoption of the document began in the country’s capital, Tbilisi.

This is reported by Echo of the Caucasus, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the initiative of the ruling Georgian Dream party was supported by 84 deputies, despite the protests of tens of thousands of citizens and criticism from Georgia's international partners.

At the same time, 30 opposition members voted against it.

President Salome Zurabishvili had previously promised to veto the bill. According to the Georgian Constitution, the head of state must sign and publish the law within 10 days or return it to parliament.

According to the newspaper, Georgian Dream has enough votes to override the veto. If the president does not sign the law even after that, it will be signed and published by the head of parliament.

‘Ekho Kavkaza adds that the ruling party may finally approve the law in mid-June.

According to local media, many students and representatives of various movements have taken to the streets to oppose the adoption of the draft law ‘On Transparency of Foreign Influence’.

Massive clashes between protesters against the scandalous law and security forces continue. There are already detainees.