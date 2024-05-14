Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff: Enemy continues offensive, most active in Pokrovsk direction, fighting on outskirts of Vovchansk

The enemy continues its offensive. The most intense activity is observed in the Pokrovsk direction. The number of combat engagements increased to 93 over the last day.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 5:00 p.m. on 14 May

The occupiers have already carried out 13 attacks in the Kharkiv direction. In particular, in the directions of Hlyboke - Lyptsi, Shebekino (RF) - Vovchansk, Borysivka - Neskuchne. The enemy also carried out 8 air strikes. Fighting is ongoing on the outskirts of Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy launched an air strike near Serhiivka. As of today, a total of 9 combat engagements have been recorded. Three of them are ongoing. The invaders are suffering losses, the data is being clarified.

In the Lyman direction, the occupiers tried twice unsuccessfully to improve the tactical situation in the areas of Ivanivka and Terny.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy conducted 9 attacks. He also carried out three air strikes in the areas of Ivanivske, Druzhba, and Pivnichne. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy does not reduce the intensity of attacks. Enemy combat aircraft are active - 13 air strikes were registered today. In total, 30 occupiers' attacks took place in the sector today. Most of them took place in the areas of Novooleksandrivka and Netailove.

In the Kurakhove direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled 7 hostile attacks. The enemy tried to push our defenders in the areas of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Krasnohorivka.

In the Vremivka direction, 6 unsuccessful enemy assaults were recorded near Staromaiorsk. The invaders received a decent rebuff and retreated.

The situation in other sectors did not change significantly.

‘Occupiers are mostly acting in infantry groups of up to 1-2 motorised rifle units. Our soldiers continue to confidently restrain the enemy and inflict maximum losses on them,’ the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.