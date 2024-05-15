Blinken: Winning the war on corruption will prevent Ukraine from becoming like Russia

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken stressed that it is important for Ukraine not only to resist Russia’s full-scale aggression, but also to fight corruption, which he called "a threat to democracy."

The American official said this in a speech at the Ihor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute, European Pravda reports, Censor.NET informs.

In his speech, Blinken called on the Ukrainian authorities to continue reforms. He noted that it is important that they are not only adopted, but also implemented and have a tangible impact on people's lives.

In addition, Blinken stressed the importance of fighting corruption. According to him, overcoming this phenomenon "will prevent Ukraine from becoming like Russia".

Read more: From aviation and air defence to drones and demining: Blinken tells what will be in US-Ukraine security agreement

"This means eradicating the scourge of corruption once and for all. Ukraine's victory on the battlefield will prevent it from becoming part of Russia. Victory in the war against corruption will prevent Ukraine from becoming like Russia," said the US Secretary of State.

He also added that Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to use corruption to sow discord in Ukraine, and despite notable achievements in the fight against it, according to Blinken, "eight out of ten Ukrainians still believe that there are laws written for the elites and laws for the rest of us."

The US diplomat stressed that "Ukraine's defence against corruption must be as strong as its military defence". Blinken also listed the main aspects that Ukraine should strengthen in the fight against corruption. These include independent courts, freedom of the press, civil society, free elections, and anti-corruption infrastructure.

Watch more: Zelenskyy on his meeting with Blinken: We talked about how to implement announced aid packages as quickly as possible. VIDEO

As you know, on Tuesday, 14 May, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Kyiv. He met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal. In particular, during the meeting with the latter, they discussed the next package of military aid and the strengthening of air defence.