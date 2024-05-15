Situation on battlefield in Ukraine is difficult, Russian army has taken advantage of this and is trying to advance - Pentagon

The US Department of Defense said that Russian troops are currently trying to advance on the territory of Ukraine. The situation on the battlefield is complex - and all this is cause for concern.

Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder said this during the briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Pravda".

"Now in Ukraine, the situation on the battlefield is difficult. But according to all reports, you know that the Ukrainians continue to take measures to protect their territory. And we will do everything possible to provide them with the critical weapons and supplies that they need," he emphasized he.

Read more: Pentagon announces new $400 million aid package for Ukraine

Asked what could have caused the situation to escalate, Ryder said it was a combination of factors, including the delay in approving aid from the US.

"It is clear that there are other partners around the world who are providing assistance to Ukraine. But the Russians have taken advantage of the situation on the battlefield and are trying to advance. However small these advances may be, this is certainly a cause for concern," the Pentagon representative added.

The offensive of the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv region

According to the Ministry of Defense, on the morning of May 10, 2024, the Russian occupiers tried to break through the defense line of the Armed Forces of the Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov, in his turn, reported that Russian troops were fighting in the north of the Kharkiv region. According to him, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv.

Western media, citing their own sources, reported that the occupiers are allegedly planning to create a buffer zone and push back the Defense Forces 10 km from the border with the Russian Federation.

President Zelenskyy assured that the Ukrainian military was ready for such actions of the enemy.

According to the General Staff, as of 2 p.m. on May 13, the enemy had partial success in the area of the Lukiantsi settlement. It was also reported that as of 11:00 p.m. on May 13, Ukrainian defenders were combing the urban buildings of the settlement of Vovchansk. The hostilities continued, the situation remained under control.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 486,940 people (+1,510 per day), 7,510 tanks, 12,538 artillery systems, 14,508 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

As of 10:00 a.m. on May 14, 2024, the General Staff reported that due to the intense fire of the enemy, namely airstrikes with the use of 10 anti-aircraft missiles, on our units, in order to preserve the lives of Ukrainian servicemen, a change of positions was carried out in the area of the settlement of Lukyantsi. Also, according to the General Staff, measures to comb the urban buildings in Vovchansk continue. The situation is under control. The losses of the enemy in this direction during the current day amounted to 4 people and 5 units of weapons and military equipment.

Spokesman of the National Guard, Ruslan Muzychuk, reported that fierce fighting is ongoing in the Kharkiv region. In the districts of Lukiantsi and Vovchansk, the enemy is trying to gain a foothold in advantageous positions.