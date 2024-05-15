Russian offensive in Sumy region: situation is tense, but we do not observe critical accumulation of troops - OTGT "Siversk"

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are controlling the situation in Sumy region by monitoring the movement of Russian equipment. However, if the Russians decide to attack Sumy region, they will likely use the same tactics as in Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the spokesman for the Siversk Operational and Tactical Group of Troops (OTGT) Vadym Mysnyk during a telethon.

He noted that Russia currently does not have a group of enemy troops in the city of Sudzha that would be suitable for an offensive against Sumy region. However, the Russians can quickly assemble scattered equipment and forces to become more active on the border.

"The situation is tense - the occupants continue to terrorise border settlements with artillery, mortars, cannon artillery, MLRS and actively use strike, reconnaissance UAVs and FPV drones," emphasised Mysnyk.

According to him, the state border in Sumy region is almost 560 km long. The settlements there are shelled by Russians along the entire border line, but with varying intensity.

"The tactics we saw in Kharkiv region are the same: they use small units first, and then bring in equipment from the depths. They are trying not to keep their equipment near the border," explained Mysnyk.

Russian infantry, he continued, cannot conduct full-fledged combat operations without the support of equipment. Therefore, Ukrainian intelligence monitors their movements, including with the help of UAVs, to identify and eliminate targets in time.

As a reminder, the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, recently predicted that Russia could launch an offensive in Sumy region, adding that the situation there is currently under control.

