In evening, there may be emergency power outages for population again - "Ukrenergo"

A significant deficit has been recorded in the power system due to the cold weather. A record volume of imports with maximum capacity is planned for May 15, 2024.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of "Ukrenergo".

The situation in the power system

According to the company, today there is a significant shortage of electricity in the power system throughout the day.

"From 06:00, consumption increased again due to the decrease in temperature. The available volumes of imports, emergency aid, and consumption restrictions were not enough to overcome it. Therefore, from 6:40 a.m. to 08:30 a.m., the Ukrenergo Dispatch Center implemented controlled emergency shutdowns for industrial and household consumers in all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of the Kherson region. As of 9:30 a.m., emergency shutdowns have been canceled, power supply to consumers has been restored," the message says.

Emergency shutdowns are possible

According to "Ukrenergo", if consumption increases in the evening hours of maximum consumption from 06:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., "Ukrenergo" predicts the introduction of emergency shutdowns of household and industrial consumers.

Also today from midnight to 10:00 a.m. and from 04:00 to 12:00 p.m. there will be capacity limitation schedules for industrial consumers.

Emergency assistance

Yesterday, May 14, to overcome the deficit in the energy system, at the request of "Ukrenergo" the emergency supply of electricity to Ukraine was activated from 00:00 to 07:00 a.m. and from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. from the power systems of Romania, Poland, and Slovakia. Also, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the request of the Polish power system operator, the Ukrainian power system received excess electricity.

Today emergency aid from EU countries was applied from 00:00 to 07:00 a.m..

Power outages in the regions

It is also noted that on the morning of May 15, 418 settlements were cut off.

Due to hostilities, there are new blackouts in the Donetsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions.

As a reminder, on May 14, from 09:00 p.m. to 00:00, controlled emergency power outages were implemented in all regions of Ukraine due to a significant shortage of electricity in the system. Controlled emergency shutdowns were also applied throughout Ukraine on the morning of May 15.