Occupiers are regrouping in Kharkiv region, Defense Forces are countering accumulation of enemy in northern part of Vovchansk - General Staff

Defense forces continue to contain the enemy along the entire front line. Since the beginning of the day, May 15, 2024, the enemy has not carried out active actions in the Kharkiv direction.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

The situation at the border

As noted, the situation in the border regions of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions has not undergone significant changes, and there have been no changes in the position of troops.

In the east of Ukraine, in the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Lyman, Siver, Toretsk, Pokrovsky, Kurakhiv, and Vremivka directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 23 attacks on the positions of our troops, of which 19 are still ongoing.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

It is also noted that the enemy has not carried out active operations in the Kharkiv direction since the beginning of the day, is trying to gain a foothold on the achieved line, and is regrouping. Ukrainian units, with the help of intelligence, identify individual groups of the enemy, the location of their artillery deployment, and fire damage is inflicted to prevent the enemy from accumulating forces and assets in the northern part of the city of Vovchansk. In addition, our units continue combing the city buildings, under the fire control of Ukrainian artillery and unmanned systems, the places of concentration of manpower and equipment of the Russian occupiers, and possible places of equipment of enemy positions.

In total, since the beginning of the enemy's offensive in the Kharkiv direction on 10.05.2024, the losses in manpower of the Russian occupiers amount to 615 killed and wounded, 98 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed or damaged.

The situation in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, units of our troops repelled one enemy attack, continue to conduct 8 combat clashes in the directions of Liman Pershiy - Synkivka, Kuzemivka - Stelmakhivka, Krokhmalne - Berestovka, Kotliarivka - Pischane, Karmazynivka - Novoyehorivka. Loss of our positions is not allowed.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack of the enemy in the direction of Chervopopivka - Novosadove, the enemy had no success.

In the Siversk direction, our troops deter 5 attacks of the Russian occupiers in the directions of Vesele - Rozdolivka, Berestovka - Spirne, Mykolaivka - Spirne, Yakovlivka - Rozdolivka, the situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk direction, units of the Defense Forces carry out measures to improve the tactical position in certain areas. Fighting continues, the situation is under control.

In the Toretsk direction, units of our troops repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Zaitseve-Kurdiumivka, no positions were lost.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of Ocheretyne - Novooleksandrivka, one battle continues in the direction of Solovyove - Sokil, our soldiers repulsed another attack of the invaders in the direction of Semenivka - Novoselivka Persha. In one of the areas, during the enemy's attack, our defenders destroyed an enemy tank and two APCs. The defense forces have improved their tactical position here. In another area, Ukrainian soldiers are regrouping due to intense enemy fire.

In the direction of Kurakhove, our troops repel one enemy attack in the direction of Slavne - Novomykhailivka. At the moment, no positions have been lost, the situation is under control, and the fighting is ongoing. With the forces of individual units, the Ukrainian defenders carried out measures to improve the tactical position and were successful.

Since the beginning of the current era, the Russian aggressor has been the most active in the Vremiv region. Here, units of the Defense Forces repulsed 8 and continue to deter two more enemy attacks in the direction of Mykilske - Kostiantynivka, Solodke- Kostiantynivka, Zavitne Bazhanna - Staromayorske, Volodyne - Staromayorske. The loss of our positions is not allowed, the fighting continues.

The situation in the South

In the Orykhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the direction of Novoprokopivka-Robotine, the Russian occupiers were unsuccessful.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other directions.

In total, since the beginning of the day, there have been a total of 41 combat clashes. The enemy carried out one airstrike using anti-aircraft missiles and 17 strikes with kamikaze drones, carried out more than 470 attacks on the positions of our troops.

Since the beginning of the day, almost 260 occupiers, 76 units of weapons and military equipment have been destroyed, two enemy ammunition storage points have been damaged by our units.

Attacks by Russian troops in the Kharkiv region

According to the Ministry of Defense, on the morning of May 10, 2024, the Russian occupiers tried to break through the defense line of the Armed Forces of the Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Synehubov, in his turn, reported that Russian troops were fighting in the north of the Kharkiv region. According to him, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv.

Western media, citing their own sources, reported that the occupiers are allegedly planning to create a buffer zone and push back the Defense Forces 10 km from the border with the Russian Federation.

President Zelenskyy assured that the Ukrainian military was ready for such actions of the enemy.

The White House said that the USA does not expect serious breakthroughs from the offensive of the Russian army in the north of the Kharkiv region.

According to the General Staff, as of 2 p.m. on May 13, the enemy had partial success in the area of the Lukiantsi settlement. It was also reported that as of 11:00 p.m. on May 13, Ukrainian defenders were combing the urban buildings of the settlement of Vovchansk. The hostilities continued, the situation remained under control.

The General Staff also noted that as of 10:00 a.m. on May 14, 2024, the Defense Forces changed positions in the Lukianivka district of the Kharkiv region, and the combing of the urban buildings of Vovchansk continues. As of the evening of May 14, it was reported that the Defense Forces had moved to more advantageous positions in the Lukyantsi and Vovchansk districts to preserve the lives of servicemen. Tymoshko, the head of the Public Administration of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region, noted that as of the morning of May 15, 2024, the situation in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, is extremely difficult. The enemy is taking positions on the streets of the city.