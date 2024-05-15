Blinken on Patriot for Ukraine: We make sure we can find them. Kharkiv is urgent priority

The United States of America is currently paying close attention to the Patriot systems and other air defense equipment that should be provided to Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said this at a briefing today, informs Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"As for Patriot batteries, we are paying close attention to Patriot and other air defense vehicles and are making sure that we can find them and deliver them to Ukraine," he assured.

Blinken noted that Kharkiv is one of the urgent priorities.

"There are others. All I can tell you is what we discussed in detail and what we are actively and urgently working on," he added.

Patriot for Ukraine

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the United States plans to send another Patriot battery along with radars to Ukraine. Censor.NET also informed about Germany's decision to transfer the third Patriot system to Ukraine. Poland, in turn, cannot hand over the Patriot to Ukraine, as it is only beginning to receive the ordered complexes.

Earlier, Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen called on European countries to provide more air defense for Ukraine. According to her, another 5-6 Patriots are needed.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that Europe should strengthen Ukraine's air defense from available reserves.