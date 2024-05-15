Parliament of Estonia approved law on use of frozen assets of Russia to help Ukraine

The Riigikogu - the Parliament of Estonia - passed a law that allows the use of frozen assets of Russian individuals to compensate for the losses caused to Ukraine by the war.

65 deputies of the Riigikogu voted for the adoption of the law, three were against.

As the head of the Constitutional Committee Hendrik Johannes Terras noted, the creation of legal regulation of the use of frozen assets is a complex task, on which a number of allied countries and international organizations are working, and Estonia will be a pioneer here.

"Russia is an aggressor country, compensation for war damages caused by it cannot lie on the shoulders of Ukraine and its allies. Russia is responsible for causing damage, and it must also bear this responsibility," he said.

"With the law adopted today, Estonia offers a mechanism that provides for the responsibility of those people and companies that directly participate in the execution of aggression or contribute to it," Terras said.

According to Terras, to ensure liability for compensation for damages caused by the war of aggression in Ukraine, assets that have already been frozen under international sanctions and which their owners cannot use or dispose of anyway can be used.

This law forms a domestic mechanism for ensuring the financial responsibility of the aggressor state for the damage caused by the most serious violations of international law.

The law allows the use of assets of individuals and legal entities frozen under the sanctions as an advance payment for damages that Russia owes to Ukraine.

According to the amendment introduced by the constitutional committee before the second reading, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs decides on the use of property as an advance payment for the compensation of damages in an administrative procedure. In the initial version, permission to use the property was supposed to be requested from the administrative court.

As noted, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Margus Tsahkna, welcomed the adoption of the law and expressed hope that the president would promulgate it as soon as possible, after which the law would enter into force.

It will be recalled that in March 2024, the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, proposed to transfer 90% of the income from Russian assets frozen in Europe to the EU fund, which finances weapons for Ukraine.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, believes that it is possible to allocate the first billion euros to Ukraine from the profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation as early as July 1. But for this, the European Union must quickly make the necessary decisions.