Media: Persons liable for military service will not be able to update data in ASCs as government has not yet provided access to databases

The ASCs still do not have access to the necessary databases and systems to update the data of persons liable for military service. It was supposed to be provided by the government.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Liga.net, citing a person in one of the local administrations of Kharkiv region.

"There is not even a technical possibility to participate in the process," the source said.

This information was also confirmed by the Lviv RMA. They added that there has been no training for employees on how to work with these systems in the ASC.

The administration hopes that by 17 May, all regulatory documents will be adopted, access will be provided and training will be conducted.

Read more: Summons thrown into mailbox is not considered to be served - Ministry of Defence

At the same time, Iryna Friz, a member of the National Security and Defence Committee and a member of the "Eurosolidarity" party, stressed that the bylaws in this matter are the responsibility of the government, not the parliament.

"It is also directly responsible for organising mechanisms for citizens to update their personal data within 60 days, both through the ASC and through an electronic cabinet," Friz added.

As a reminder, the new law on mobilisation will come into force on 18 May, according to which persons liable for military service aged 18 to 60 must update their data in three ways: either in the military registration and enlistment office, in an electronic cabinet or in the ASC.

Read more: Restriction of right to drive vehicle will be cancelled after data in TCR is updated - Ministry of Defence