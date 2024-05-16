Russians concentrated their efforts on Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, and Kharkiv directions - OSGT "Khortytsia"

The defense forces stopped the attempts of the Russian troops to break through the defenses in the Kharkiv direction, the situation somewhat stabilized, but the fighting continues.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on the air of the telethon by the spokesman of the OSGT "Khortytsia", Nazar Voloshyn.

"The goal of the enemy army is to sow panic among the civilian population. Another goal is to enter the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and use the "window of opportunity" before international aid arrives for Ukraine to have some success at the front," the spokesman said.

He added that the situation in the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" remains acute, but the units of the Defense Forces are conducting active defensive battles. The enemy's attempts to break through the defenses in the Kharkiv direction have been stopped.

"Defensive battles are ongoing - brutal - on a significant part of our border strip. There are populated areas where Russian troops are trying to gain a foothold and use them for further advancement," Voloshyn said.

Over the past day, 11 Russian attacks were repelled in the Kharkiv region, in particular, in the directions of Hlyboke - Lyptsi, Lukiantsi - Lyptsi, Borysivka - Neskuchne, and Shebekine (RF) - Vovchansk. The Russians' attempts to seize the eastern territory of Ukraine have not decreased, the spokesman emphasized.

Read more: There are no Russian troops in Chasiv Yar, - OSGT "Khortytsia"

"Fighting continues in the Lukiantsi and Vovchansk districts. The occupiers are trying to gain a certain tactical advantage there. The enemy is trying to gain a foothold in the Lukiantsi and Vovchansk districts. However, the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preventing the Russian invaders from gaining a foothold there. In separate areas in the Lukiantsi and Vovchansk districts, as a result of fire and assault actions of the enemy, in order to preserve the lives and health of servicemen and reduce and avoid losses, maneuvers were carried out and units moved to more advantageous positions. There is currently fighting going on there. The enemy is under constant fire control," Voloshyn concluded.

The enemy needs Chasiv Yar to capture the commanding heights, which will open the possibility of controlling the cities of Kostiantynivka and Druzhkivka. They are trying to cross the "Siverskyi Donets-Donbas" canal, break through the defenses of Siversk in order to open the road to Sloviansk.

"However, there is no success, its progress in this direction is relatively stopped," Voloshyn noted.

Read more: Russian Army in Kharkiv region is storming positions of Armed Forces of Ukraine with small infantry groups in order to gain foothold near populated areas - OSGT "Khortytsia"