In Ukraine, there is catastrophic shortage of people not in civil service - NACS

Due to the war in Ukraine, there are problems with the civil service, in particular - a lack of people.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by the head of the National Agency for Civil Service, Natalia Aliushyna.

"We have a catastrophic lack of specialists. Currently, this problem is observed in state bodies and local self-government bodies. Therefore, among the main priorities of the work of the National Agency remains the reform of the system of payment of civil servants. Our goal is to attract qualified personnel and be able to retain them at the expense of competitive wages We are also working on the implementation of the Law of Ukraine "On service in local self-government bodies". In addition, an important task is the restoration of the competitive procedure for civil service positions, she emphasized.

At the same time, Alyushina emphasized the importance of working with young people and involving them in public service.

Shortage of personnel in Ukraine

Previously, the Ministry of Social Policy, due to a shortage of personnel, suggested that businesses hire people with disabilities and women more actively.