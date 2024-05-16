456 Ukrainian athletes and coaches were killed as result of Russian aggression - Ministry of Youth and Sports

As a result of the Russian aggression, 456 Ukrainian athletes were killed and more than 500 sports facilities and 100 youth infrastructure facilities were destroyed.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Matviy Bidnyi, Censor.NET. reports.

Bidnyi stressed that the number of dead and injured athletes is growing almost daily.

"The elite of Ukrainian sport is now defending our independence and our future with arms. We are suffering very heavy losses," said Bidnyi.

He recalled that last week, two-time European weightlifting champion Oleksandr Peleshenko, who took fifth place at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was killed.

In addition, according to Bidnyi, more than 500 sports facilities and 100 youth infrastructure facilities in Ukraine have been destroyed as a result of Russian attacks.

Earlier it was reported that during the martial law 317 athletes, coaches and sports personnel travelled abroad and did not return in time.