Ministry of Defense on concerns about account: Due to load, app may "fail to work", but everyone will have time to update data

After the launch of the account of conscripts, which is scheduled for May 18, 2024, a large flow of people is expected to update their data. If the load is too high, the application may fail to work.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET informs citing the Liha.

The Defense Ministry press service assured that the work on the app is in the final lap. They emphasize that they are working at an accelerated pace and are working through all the risks so that the app does not fail to work due to the workload.

"Of course, we expect a large number of people to download the app and update their data. But everyone will have time to do it online. After all, the deadline is July 16," the Ministry of Defense explains.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation, in turn, noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has carried out 5,447 cyberattacks against Ukraine, according to CERT-UA.

"Most of them are aimed at government organizations, central and local authorities, the security and defense sector, the commercial sector, transport, telecom, IT, etc.", the Ministry of Digital Transformation explains.

In particular, attacks on Diia are recorded every day. The ministry's press service also emphasizes that they began building a digital state in the face of cyberwar.

"We are systematically investing in this area, working with international partners, and engaging the best specialists to strengthen cyber resilience," the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense clarified that a summons thrown into a mailbox is not considered to be served. The General Staff emphasized that after updating the data in the TCR through the account, a separate draft will be sent to undergo MMC.