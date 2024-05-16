Today, stabilization power outage schedules are being reintroduced: How to know when there will be no power. INSTRUCTION

On May 16, 2024, starting from 4 p.m., stabilization power outage schedules will be implemented again at the direction of Ukrenergo.

Where can I see power outage schedules?

Information can be obtained on the DTEK or Yasno websites.

There you can enter your address and receive information when there is a power outage in your home. Note that due to heavy load, the websites may not open. The schedule on the Yasno website can also be downloaded in PDF format.

You can also find out information about power outages in Telegram chatbots:

📍 Кyiv

📍 Кyiv region

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region

📍 Оdessa region

📍 Donetsk region

You can also contact us by phone:

Yasno: (044) 277 1818, (067) 277 1818, (066) 277 1818, (093) 277 1818;

DTEK: 0800501588 or 1588.

Power outages for the population

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy predicted that the power outages that began on May 14-15 could continue on Thursday, May 16. According to Ukrenergo, on May 16, from midnight and throughout the day, hourly power outage schedules will be implemented.

Earlier, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that as a result of recent massive enemy shelling, the Ukrainian power system lost 8 GW of capacity. According to him, it will be difficult to keep the power grid running in winter without limiting consumers. He also admits difficulties with electricity supply in the summer.

As a reminder, massive Russian attacks on energy facilities resumed on March 22. In particular, the Burshtyn, Ladyzhyn, Zmiivka, and Trypillia TPPs, as well as two hydroelectric power plants, were damaged.