Situation in power system may improve next week, but power outages will not be avoided either in summer or in autumn - Kudrytskyi

The situation with electricity supply in Ukraine may improve significantly next week due to changes in weather conditions, but intermittent power outages will continue in the summer and fall.

This was stated by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"Over a long period of time - in spring, summer and winter - we will have periods of electricity shortages when we will have to cut off consumers. This will not happen every day. For example, the situation next week may improve significantly compared to this week due to changes in weather conditions. However, from time to time, we, as power system operators, will have to use consumer disconnections as a last resort to balance the system," he said.

According to Kudrytskyi, to avoid the risk of power outages, it is necessary to restore the operation of damaged power plants, which can take weeks to years. It will also take time to develop and implement a new, decentralized generation system that will be more reliable and resistant to attacks.

Power outage for the population

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy predicted that the power outages that began on May 14-15 could continue on Thursday, May 16. According to Ukrenergo, on May 16, from midnight and throughout the day, hourly power outage schedules will be implemented.

Subsequently, DTEK noted that starting from 16:00 on May 16, stabilization power outage schedules will be applied again.

Strikes on energy infrastructure

Earlier, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that as a result of recent massive enemy shelling, the Ukrainian power system lost 8 GW of capacity. According to him, it will be difficult to keep the power grid running in winter without limiting consumers. He also admits difficulties with electricity supply in the summer.

As a reminder, massive Russian attacks on energy facilities resumed on March 22. In particular, the Burshtyn, Ladyzhyn, Zmiivka, and Trypillia TPPs, as well as two hydroelectric power plants, were damaged.