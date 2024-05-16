Kuleba: Whether there will be peace in Europe or big war depends on the allies’ determination to help Ukraine overcome Russian aggression

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba emphasized the importance of allies’ support for Ukraine. According to him, Ukraine’s success in countering Russian aggression determines whether there will be peace on the European continent.

Kuleba said this during an online speech at the Impact'24 conference in Poznan.

The diplomat noted that Ukraine made significant progress on the battlefield when it had enough resources. Instead, the situation worsens when there is a shortage of resources.

"Our victories are your victories. Our failures are your failures," Kuleba said.

He also stated that it is in the partners' own interests to support Ukraine in its opposition to Russian aggression.

"It is in the partners' own interests to support Ukraine, because when Ukraine makes progress on the battlefield, political opponents of the current governments have fewer arguments to criticize. Instead, they can use the difficult situation to amplify their accusations," the Foreign Minister said.

The foreign minister noted that the war unleashed by Putin concerns not only Ukraine. According to him, the Kremlin's aggressive intentions go far beyond Ukraine. Kuleba emphasized that it is the supply of sufficient weapons to Ukraine that will determine whether there will be peace in Europe.

"Whether there will be peace in Europe or a great war depends on the determination of Europe and its allies to really help Ukraine overcome Russian aggression. The only condition for this to become a reality is to provide us with all the necessary weapons and to do so without delay," the official said.

The diplomat added that it is important to thwart Russia's aggressive intentions against Ukraine and European countries right now, as the fate of the entire European continent depends on it. He added that Russian dictator Putin will not stop unless he is stopped.

"History proves that those who do not give up sooner or later get back what is theirs. Sooner or later, the Putin regime will fall. The key task of the Euro-Atlantic community is to have strategic endurance and work together to strengthen common resilience and security," Kuleba said.

By the way, during the visit of U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to Kyiv, Kuleba discussed with him the acceleration of weapons supplies for Ukrainian soldiers.

