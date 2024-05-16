Russians do not have enough forces for strategic breakthrough in Kharkiv region - NATO’s European Commander Cavoli

According to the Commander of NATO’s Allied Forces Europe, Christopher Cavoli, the Russians do not have enough capabilities to make a strategic breakthrough in the Kharkiv region. However, Russian troops may resort to localized attacks.

General Cavoli said this at a press conference following a meeting of the NATO Military Committee, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET cites.

According to him, the Russians do not have enough troops to achieve a strategic breakthrough in the Kharkiv direction.

"We do not believe that. Moreover, they don't have the skills and capabilities to do it, to conduct a major operation, to take advantage of any local breakthrough to achieve a strategic advantage," said the commander of NATO's forces in Europe.

However, he noted that Russian troops can achieve local successes.

The head of Allied Forces Europe added that he is in close communication with his Ukrainian counterparts and expressed confidence that "they are in control of the situation."

Situation in the Kharkiv direction

To recap, earlier the Ukrainian General Staff reported that the number of enemy attacks in the Kharkiv direction had increased to 10. Most of the fighting is taking place in the vicinity of Lyptsi and Vovchansk. Despite the losses of personnel and military equipment, the enemy, with the support of aviation, is trying to put pressure on our defense. The occupants launched 32 air strikes using 38 GABs and made 181 artillery attacks. The units of the Defense Forces are holding the line and preventing the invaders from advancing into the depths of our territory.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupation forces continue to attack in the areas of Synkivka, Ivanivka and Berestove. Another combat engagement took place near Miasozharivka.

