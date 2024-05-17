Starting tomorrow, ASCs will accept persons liable for military service to update their data. In Kyiv, 300 Centre administrators are connected to system

Starting from 18 May 2024, Kyiv’s ASCs will start accepting persons liable for military service who need to update their personal data. In Kyiv, 300 ASC administrators are connected to the registration system.

This was stated by Natalia Shamrai, director of the ASC department in Kyiv, on "Kyiv 24" TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Tomorrow, from 9 to 18 hours, all Kyiv city ASCs are ready to receive persons liable for military service so that they can update their data," she said.

What documents should persons liable for military service have with them?

According to the director, the administrative service centres are connected to the relevant system. Persons liable for military service must have their identity documents, military ID or military registration card to clarify their military registration data.

"If the system does not allow you to go through for some reason, then we will find out and decide where to go. We are all connected, almost 300 ASC administrators in Kyiv are connected," she added.

Read more: Media: Persons liable for military service will not be able to update data in ASCs as government has not yet provided access to databases

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that administrative service centres have not yet received access from the government to the necessary systems to update the data of persons liable for military service.

As reported, on 11 April, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law on improving certain issues of mobilisation, military registration and military service. The law, which comes into force on 18 May, stipulates that men aged 18-60 are required to update their registration details within 60 days at a military registration and enlistment office, administrative service centre (ASC) or in the conscript's electronic office. Also, persons liable for military service during the period of martial law must carry their military registration documents at all times and present them at the request of the police or employees of the TCR.

The e-cabinet for persons liable for military service is due to be launched on 18 May, and access to it will be provided through a mobile application. The Ministry of Defence reported that in order to update the data, it will be enough to use the application without visiting the TCR. However, if persons liable for military service update their data through an electronic cabinet, they will have to undergo a MMC after receiving a relevant summons.