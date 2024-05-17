Western countries are trying to persuade Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to agree to negotiate an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the French media outlet Europe 1.

"Western chancelleries are preparing coordinated diplomatic actions to persuade Volodymyr Zelenskyy to accept the principle of negotiations," the media outlet said.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that his partners were not pushing Ukraine to negotiate with Russia, but "in the atmosphere of peace, this is the case".

"Western countries seem to have come to their senses. Ukraine will have to negotiate an end to the war, risking the worst-case scenario in which the Russians open another front.

It remains to be seen whether the Ukrainian president is ready to exchange his war hero costume for a peacemaker's costume," Europe 1 concludes.

