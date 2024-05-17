Occupiers are shelling Kharkiv, fire broke out in places of hit. Two people killed, 19 wounded (updated)

The occupiers are currently striking at Kharkiv.

This was announced by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"An explosion was heard in Kharkiv. Be careful," he wrote.

"Be careful: the occupiers are striking at Kharkiv!", - informs the head of the RMA Oleh Synehubov.

Read more: Enemy launched one missile strike and attacked Kharkiv with Shaheds 5 times. Fire broke out in city - RMA

Updated information on the strike in the city

"There were several hits, and there were fires at the sites of the hits," Terekhov later said.

According to the preliminary data of the RMA, the occupiers struck twice with the GABs, in particular, in the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv.

"At the moment, we know about five victims, they are civilians. The data is being updated," added Syniehubov.

As of 4:15 p.m., according to Terekhov, one person was killed and four wounded in the attack on Kharkiv.

"One man was killed," confirmed Syniehubov.

As of 4:30 p.m., there are two dead and thirteen wounded in Kharkiv. Among the 13 wounded, 4 are in serious condition.

As of 5:40 p.m., Syniehubov reported 19 injured people.

Among them are 18 men and 1 woman, aged from 20 to 60 years.

It is noted that four people are in critical condition. The rest are in moderate condition.

Two men, who are approximately 45 years old, were killed.