Enemy shells Sumy region with intensity of 200-400 explosions per day - RMA

The Russian invaders continue to shell the settlements of the Sumy region along the entire border with an intensity of 200-400 explosions per day.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy RMA Volodymyr Artiukh, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, the enemy continues systematic shelling almost along the entire border, with an intensity of 200-400 explosions per day," the official said in a statement.

Artiukh also said that during the on-site meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in Kharkiv, among other things, the issue of the Sumy region's readiness for possible enemy actions was raised.

"Following the instructions of the President and the top military leadership, Defense Minister Rustem Umierov worked in Sumy region. Together with the military leadership, he is developing the readiness of troops, fortifications, and the readiness to secure all the borders against possible provocative actions of the enemy," said the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

The situation in Sumy region

Due to the intensification of enemy shelling, the authorities of the Sumy region announced the mandatory evacuation of two towns on the border with Russia - Vorozhba and Bilopillia.

Earlier, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that a powerful offensive by Russian troops in the direction of Sumy is expected.

The head of the Sumy MMA, Oleksii Drozdenko, noted that no offensive by Russian troops against Sumy and the region has been recorded so far. However, Russians are shelling the border of Sumy region every day. Over the past day, May 16, 32 attacks and 166 explosions were recorded.