Energy sector lost significant part of generation due to Russian strikes - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for rational electricity consumption as Ukraine’s energy sector lost a significant portion of its generation due to Russian missile strikes.

The head of state said this in an evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

"Now, after the Russian strikes, our energy sector has lost a significant part of its generation. It will take time to recover. It takes a lot of effort to further develop the energy sector - a new energy sector that will be able to work despite the threats of Russian terror. In addition, we are already preparing for the next heating season, and this includes, among other things, scheduled repairs and preparation of nuclear generation.

So now there is a need for very rational, thoughtful consumption of electricity. Both at the government level and at the level of regional and local authorities, energy companies must ensure that society is fully informed about how power outages are happening now, when there is a peak load, and why everyone needs to be conscious about consumption," Zelenskyy said.

Strikes on energy infrastructure

Earlier, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that as a result of recent massive enemy shelling, the Ukrainian power system lost 8 GW of capacity. According to him, it will be difficult to keep the power grid running in winter without limiting consumers. He also admits difficulties with electricity supply in the summer.

As a reminder, massive Russian attacks on energy facilities resumed on March 22. In particular, the Burshtyn, Ladyzhyn, Zmiivka, and Trypillia TPPs, as well as two hydroelectric power plants, were damaged.