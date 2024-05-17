AFU General Staff: 25 combat engagements took place in Pokrovsk direction, most intense - near Novooleksandrivka

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Russian invasion as of 8:30 p.m. on May 17.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have launched 15 missile and 70 air strikes against Ukrainian defenders, 105 attacks were made from multiple rocket launchers, and active offensive and assault actions of the occupiers continue on the Pokrovsk and Prydniprovskyi directions.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, our units are strengthening defense in the border areas of the Kharkiv region and conducting reconnaissance. The enemy launched 15 air strikes in this area using 18 GABs. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy's losses in this direction amount to 133 enemy troops killed and wounded, 36 pieces of weapons and military equipment. Eight enemy dugouts were destroyed. The situation is controlled by the defense forces.

Six combat engagements took place in the Kupiansk direction. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Vilshana.

In the Lyman direction, Russian occupiers dropped eight guided aerial bombs near the town of Lyman. In the Siversk direction, the enemy launched an air strike near Hryhorivka.

Hostilities in the east

In the Kramatorsk direction, the number of combat engagements with the occupiers increased to 14. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out six air strikes in the area of Chasiv Yar, Pivnichne, Druzhba and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy continues to try to improve the tactical situation - 25 combat engagements have already taken place. The situation was the most intense near Novooleksandrivka. Sokil and Nevelske were added to the previously mentioned localities. The situation is under control.

One more air strike was registered in the Kurakhove direction - in the area of Bohatyr village. The rest of the situation remains unchanged.

There were three enemy attacks in the Vremivka direction. The enemy was active today in the area of Staromaiorske and in the Kliuchove- Rozdilne direction.

Hostilities in the south

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the occupiers continue their attempts to force our soldiers from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. The enemy continued attacks in the area of Krynky village - the number of combat engagements here today increased to 12. Ukrainian troops are holding their ground. In addition, Russian terrorists launched a missile attack on Odesa. Civilians were injured. Information on the consequences of another Russian crime is being clarified.

In other areas, the situation is currently unchanged, the General Staff noted.