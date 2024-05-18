Policy regarding Ukraine’s use of American weapons on territory of Russian Federation has not changed - White House

The Biden administration’s policy on the use of US weapons outside Ukraine has not changed - the US does not encourage the use of US weapons to strike at Russian territory.

This was stated by the White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby, Censor.NET reports with reference to Voice of America.

"We do not encourage or enable attacks using US-delivered weapons inside Russian territory. That is a policy that has remained unchanged," Kirby said.

Earlier, the Pentagon said that it believes that the weapons provided by the United States to Ukraine should be used within Ukrainian territory. This was stated at a briefing by Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of Defence Sabrina Singh.

Asked whether the United States plans to change its approach after Russia's attack on the Kharkiv region, Singh said that the US Department of Defence's position remains unchanged: "We believe that the equipment and capabilities that we provide to Ukraine, and that other nations provide to Ukraine, should be used to recover Ukrainian sovereign territory."

