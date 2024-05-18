Air defense destroyed 13 "Shahed" UAVs - Air Force

That night, all the kamikaze drones launched by the Russian occupiers to launch strikes on the territory of Ukraine were eliminated by the forces and means of air defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that, in total, on the night of May 18, 2024, the occupiers attacked with 13 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136" type from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation.

"As a result of anti-aircraft combat, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down all 13 "Shaheds" in the Kharkiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions," the Air Force reported.

