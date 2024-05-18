In Kharkiv region, enemy does not stop trying to break through defenses of Ukrainian troops and seize Chasiv Yar. Two Russian attacks continue in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

During the past day, a total of 116 combat clashes took place on the entire front of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the AFU as of 11:30 a.m. on May 18.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to detailed information, the enemy carried out 65 airstrikes using 91 air defense systems, used 13 missiles against us, used 46 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" and "Lancet" types, carried out 4,072 attacks on the positions of our troops, and populated areas, of which 143 were from jet systems salvo fire.

Strikes at the enemy

Over the past day, the Air Force and missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 19 personnel concentration areas and one enemy radar station.

In total, over the past day, the combat losses of the Russian invaders, irreversible and sanitary, amounted to 1,210 people. Also, the enemy lost 13 tanks, 43 armored combat vehicles, 36 artillery systems, one air defense vehicle, one Su-25 aircraft, 35 UAVs operational-tactical level, three missiles, 65 vehicles, and six units of special equipment.

The defense forces continue to focus their main efforts on preventing the Russian invaders from advancing into the depths of our country.

Fighting in the east

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy does not stop trying to break through the defense of the Ukrainian troops. Since the beginning of the current day, the enemy has launched two attacks on our positions in the direction of the settlements of Lyptsi and Vovchansk. Does not achieve success. Our defenders are trying to push back the enemy in the direction of the settlement of Hlyboke.

During the current day, the aggressor lost 19 personnel and 10 units of military equipment in this direction. Over the past day, the enemy lost up to 200 people and 42 units of military equipment in this direction.

In the Kupiansk direction, units of our troops repel two enemy attacks in the direction of the settlement of Berestov. The situation is under control. The defense forces continue their assaults in the areas of Synkivka and Terna settlements, and have partial success in some areas.

In the Kramatorsk direction, during the current day, the enemy tried five times to break through the defense of our troops. Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks, the battle continues in the area of the settlement of Klishchiivka.

The enemy does not give up its intention to seize the city of Chasiv Yar, despite the loss of manpower and military equipment. For the second day in a row, in the direction of the settlement of Novy, the enemy is widely using armored vehicles. Yes, yesterday, Russian units with two tanks and 21 infantry fighting vehicles tried to penetrate our order of battle but suffered losses and retreated. During the current day, the enemy has already used a tank, two APCs, and two Tiger armored vehicles here. During the battle, our troops destroyed a tank and two APCs, the enemy retreated again.

In the Pokrovsk direction, two Russian attacks continue in the area of the settlement of Umanske. The situation is under control. The total losses of the enemy in this direction last day amounted to 210 Russian occupiers and 23 units of weapons and military equipment.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy does not stop trying to break through the defenses of our troops. Four combat clashes are ongoing in the directions Slavne – Paraskoviivka, Slavne – Novomykhailivka, Solodke – Vodiane, Solodke – Kostiantynivka. At the moment, no positions have been lost during the battles.

The situation in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to dislodge units of the Defense Forces northwest of the settlement of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region. The situation is under the control of Ukrainian troops.

In the Prydniprovsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack by the occupiers. Another combat clash continues in the direction of Oleshkivski Pisky-Krynky. Loss of our positions is not allowed.

