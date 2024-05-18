During past day, forces of defense of south repelled 15 enemy assaults on left bank of Dnipro in Kherson region and five assaults - in Orihiv direction of Zaporizhzhia region

During the day, the counter-battery confrontation and the repulse of Russian assaults continued in the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces. The troops of the aggressor country did not stop trying to knock out the Ukrainian units from their occupied positions.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Defense Forces of the South.

"On the left bank of the Dnipro in the temporarily captured Kherson region, the enemy carried out 15 assaults. Having suffered losses, he retreated to his original positions," the report says.

At the same time, the occupying forces carried out five assaults in the Orihiv district, four of them in the Staromaiorsk region and one in the Mala Tokmachka district.

It is reported that the Russian troops have carried out artillery fire, carried out airstrikes using guided air bombs and unguided air missiles, used attack drones of various types, and continue to carry out aerial reconnaissance.

At the same time, in the operational area of the Southern Defense Forces, a total of 252 reconnaissance UAVs were flown per day.

Read more: Two people were injured as result of dropping explosives from drone by occupiers in Vesele

During the day, 113 occupiers were eliminated in the south. The enemy has lost 30 units of weapons and military equipment:

13 guns;

11 units of armored vehicles;

1 electronic warfare station;

2 reconnaissance UAVs;

3 boats.

We will remind you that the other day, the spokesman of the OC "South" Dmytro Pletenchuk reported that the enemy has stepped up assaults on the positions of the Armed Forces in the south.