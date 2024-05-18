ENG
Ukrainian soldiers shot down rocket over Kryvyi Rih district

Ukrainian military personnel from AC "East" shot down a Russian missile over the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, reported this on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"Another aerial target destroyed," he wrote

According to RMA, the AC "East" unit shot down a missile over the Kryvyi Rih district.

Also earlier, Lysak reported that in the afternoon of May 18, the defenders of the sky landed Shahed.

"The enemy "bird" was hunted in the Kamianske district," wrote the head of the RMA.

We will remind you that today, May 18, around 6:00 a.m., the Russian occupiers again struck Odesa with a ballistic missile

