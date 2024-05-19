Drone attack on port in Novorossiysk: satellite images appeared. PHOTOS

The network published satellite images of the consequences of the attack on the port in Novorossiysk, which took place on Friday, May 17.

Radio Svoboda reports this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, on satellite images taken on May 18, traces of a fire can be seen on the territory of Novorossiysk sea trade port, in which a fire broke out on the night of May 17 after an attack by Ukrainian drones.





"In the photo, you can see damage to at least one tank on the territory of JSC "IPP", which transships petroleum products, liquid mineral fertilizers, and vegetable oils," the post reads.

Also remind, explosions were heard in Novorossiysk on the night of Friday, May 17, the governor of the Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratiev, announced the attack by drones. Drones hit a seaport, a refinery, an oil terminal, and a power station.