During day, defense forces of the South eliminated 111 occupiers and 55 units of weapons and military equipment of Russians

The defense forces of the south will continue to inflict fire damage on enemy locations, firing positions and rears. 140 occupiers were destroyed during the day.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Defense Forces of the South.

It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received about the reduction in the number of enemy personnel by 111 people.

In addition, the Russians lost 55 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

3 "Grad" rocket salvo systems;

1 tank;

12 guns;

1 anti-aircraft installation;

3 mortars;

22 units of armored vehicles;

2 reconnaissance UAVs;

1 electronic warfare station;

4 video surveillance cameras;

4 aerial photography stations;

2 boats.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 3 ammunition storage sites, 3 observation points, 1 firing position and 2 transformers.

Read more: Approximately 10,000 occupiers were eliminated and 1,333 pieces of weapons and military equipment were destroyed during week. INFOGRAPHICS

We will remind you that tonight the enemy attacked Odeshchyna with attack drones. The South's air defense forces destroyed 20 "shaheeds".