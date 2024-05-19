British Defence Secretary Shapps says Ukraine will receive 100 air defence missiles from London in May

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps called on the allies to step up efforts to provide military assistance to Ukraine. He also said that in 2024, the value of the British government’s assistance to Ukraine would amount to £3 billion.

The British minister said this in a comment to The Sun, Censor.NET reports.

The British Defence Secretary said that ‘everything that is important and valuable to the Western world’ would be at risk if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wins the war against Ukraine. Against the backdrop of Russia's offensive in the Kharkiv region, Shapps called on allies to step up their efforts to provide military assistance to Ukraine.

‘Last week's events should be a wake-up call for the West. Warm words are not enough. Every nation that values its freedom must do everything it can as soon as possible to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces repel the illegal invasion,’ the British minister said.

Read more: It’s much cheaper to defend and deter Putin here and now than to let him win, - British Defence Secretary Shapps

In addition, Shapps said that since the beginning of May, the UK has already handed over 80 air defence missiles to Kyiv, and another 20 are due to arrive by early June. According to him, his country has also sent more than a million rounds of ammunition, 20 Viking armoured amphibious vehicles, mine-resistant equipment and military clothing.

The head of the British defence ministry added that the cost of British aid to Ukraine in 2024 will be £3 billion.

Earlier, Shapps said that London would not put pressure on Ukraine to give up part of its territories and sign a ‘peace agreement’ with Russia.