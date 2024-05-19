French parliament urged not to prohibit Ukraine from striking French weapons on territory of Russian Federation

The head of the committee on foreign affairs of the National Assembly of France, Jean-Louis Bourlange, called on the authorities of his country to follow the example of Great Britain, which allowed the Armed Forces of Ukraine to strike Russia with its weapons.

Le Figaro writes about this, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that Bourlange wrote a letter to the leadership of France in which he called on them to abandon "restraint and make a decision" following the example of Great Britain, which allowed Ukrainian defenders to beat it with weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation. For this, France needs to change the doctrine, which contains a taboo on striking Ukraine with French weapons on the territory of Russia.

"The time seems to have come. The right to self-defense excludes the right to defend the aggressor's territory," the French lawmaker said in a statement.

Bourlange is convinced that the change in doctrine is completely legal, because, according to him, it will put an end to "the unacceptable asymmetry between the position of the aggressor and the victim of aggression."

The politician also added that since the beginning of the full-scale war, "in military terms, the entire territory of Ukraine has been hit by Russian long-range weapons." In addition, Bourlange noted that the Russian Federation uses North Korean ballistic missiles and Iranian drones in the war against Ukraine. He added that Kyiv is carrying out strikes on the territory of Russia, but so far it can only use weapons of its own production, in particular drones.

"Why should Ukrainians be denied the right to respond blow by blow to the attacks of which they are the victims?" asked the French parliamentarian, calling on the leadership of his country to lift this taboo.

Finally, Bourlange added that neither France nor Ukraine's other Western allies want to enter a war against Russia.

By the way, earlier the head of the defense department of Great Britain, Grant Shepps, said that the allies should provide Ukraine with long-range weapons and allow them to be used for strikes on Crimea. In particular, he called on Germany to provide Kyiv with Taurus long-range missiles.