Situation at front is extremely difficult, but far from catastrophic, - Secretary of NSDC Lytvynenko

Ukrainian troops continue hard and exhausting battles for small villages and towns in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. The worst thing is that the enemy is directing its air forces against the objects of critical infrastructure of Ukraine.

This was stated by Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Secretary of the NSDC, in an address to the participants of the Forum of the Baltic Sea Region: "NATO 2024 and Arctic Europe", Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the Defense Forces continue fighting for settlements in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Russia is trying to create a gray area

At the same time, it is worse that the Russian occupiers are directing their airstrikes against critical infrastructure facilities that provide the large industrial cities of eastern and southern Ukraine.

"Putin is implementing his threat to create a gray zone," the NSDC secretary emphasized.

According to Lytvynenko, Russia uses the so-called strategy of provoking the migration crisis, tested in Syria.

"At the same time, it is not only military personnel who die and suffer, but also children, women and the elderly," he said.

The enemy seeks to change the world order

Lytvynenko emphasized that Russia aims not only at the complete occupation of Ukraine, but also at changing the world order.

"Putin's strategists plan not only to seize a large European country, but also to change the entire world order. The place of law should be taken by force, the place of human rights by arbitrariness, democracy should be replaced by authoritarianism. And most importantly, slavery should come instead of freedom," he said.

The Secretary of the National Security Council added that the enemy understands only the language of force, so the West must be stronger and ready to use this force.

"Ukraine needs modern weapons, a lot of weapons. First of all, air defense and ammunition. We are sincerely grateful to the USA and the EU states for their help, but this is not enough to stop the aggressor. It is not only about Ukraine, it is about the future of Europe. If today you do not find weapons for Ukraine, tomorrow you will look for them. And what, I think, is more important for you, your soldiers will die. As currently the best sons and daughters of Ukraine are dying," Lytvynenko summed up.