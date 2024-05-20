British Defense Minister Shapps believes that Putin will not be able to completely transfer economy of Russian Federation to military rails

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps has commented on his department’s new intelligence review, which says Russia is currently experiencing a manpower shortage.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to a post by the head of the British Ministry of Defense on the social network X.

The head of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, Grant Shapps, spoke about the increasing labor shortage in Russia. Earlier, British intelligence reported that the labor shortage in the Russian Federation "is at least partially caused by Russia's war in Ukraine, which led to the mobilization of part of the working population and the emigration of some qualified specialists."

Shapps said that the total mobilization of the Russian economy by Vladimir Putin, the leader of the Russian Federation, is not sustainable.

Read more: It’s much cheaper to defend and deter Putin here and now than to let him win, - British Defence Secretary Shapps

"And he knows it," said the head of the British Defense Department.

The politician also called on allies to continue providing military aid to Ukraine. Shapps also reminded that Britain has undertaken to provide military aid to Ukraine every year.

"If all allies support Great Britain's promise to help Ukraine over the next 6 years, we will be able to exploit this weakness and make it impossible for the Russian economy to support its military efforts," the British minister said.

Earlier, the head of the British Ministry of Defense spoke about cooperation between the Russian Federation and China. He stated that the union of these two states poses a threat to Western countries.