More than 11 thousand containers with weapons purchased by Russia from DPRK - US

Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States to the United Nations Robert Wood said that Russia had purchased more than 11,000 containers of weapons from North Korea.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to Wood, Russian forces used DPRK ballistic missiles to shell Ukraine.

He specified that more than a dozen such cases have been officially recorded.

He noted that since December, Russia has purchased more than 11,000 containers of ammunition and relevant military materials from the DPRK in violation of the arms embargo.

Relations between Russia and the DPRK

In March 2024, Russia began direct fuel supplies to the DPRK in violation of the UN sanctions regime.

The supplies are apparently being made in exchange for the shells and missiles that Moscow needs to shell Ukraine.

At the end of last year, it was reported that, according to U.S. data confirmed by satellite images, North Korea had supplied more than a thousand containers of ammunition to Russia.

Earlier, it became known that DPRK leader Kim Jong-un is launching the largest reduction in the country's embassies, probably believing that he will be able to make more profit from arms deals with the Kremlin than from diplomatic missions.

Earlier it was reported that 290 foreign components were found in a North Korean ballistic missile fired by the Russian army at Ukraine.