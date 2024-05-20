ENG
Prosecutor’s Office: Russians shelled Lyptsi village in Kharkiv region and wounded man

A civilian is wounded as a result of an enemy attack on the village of Lyptsi, Kharkiv region

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"According to the investigation, on May 20, at about 04:00 a.m., the Russian military once again fired on the village of Lyptsi. A 57-year-old man was wounded. The victim was hospitalized," the statement said.

In addition, residential buildings were damaged in the village.

Earlier, EU Foreign Policy Spokesperson Peter Stano responded to the missile attack on Kharkiv and the region by Russian invaders on May 19. The shelling killed 11 people, including a pregnant woman.

