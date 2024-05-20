Zelenskyy on negotiations on use of Western weapons on Russia: So far, there is nothing positive

Ukraine is negotiating with its international partners to use their weapons to strike Russian military equipment on the border and further into Russian territory, but so far there have been no positive results.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

The president said that Kyiv is negotiating with international partners to use their weapons to strike at Russian military equipment on the border and further inland into Russian territory.

"So far, rhere is nothing positive," he said.

Zelenskyy added that Western allies have been taking too long to make key decisions on military support for Ukraine. He described the provision of aid, including air defence systems such as Patriot, on which Ukraine relies heavily in its war with Russia, as "one big step forward, but before that, two steps back".

"Every decision that we come to, and then all together, is about a year late," the head of state said.

At the same time, he suggested ways in which the allies could help more directly, including by shooting down Russian missiles over Ukrainian territory under certain circumstances.

"The Russians are using 300 aircraft on the territory of Ukraine," he said. "We need at least 120, 130 planes to resist in the sky. Can't you provide that right now? Okay ... let`s return to the aircraft you have in the territory of neighbouring NATO countries: scramble them ... shoot down targets, protect civilians. Can they (NATO - Ed.) do that? I'm sure they can. Is this an attack by NATO countries, an intervention? No," Zelensky said.

