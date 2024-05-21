Occupiers attacked Kharkiv with "Shaheds": houses were damaged, 4 people were injured

On the night of 21 May, explosions were heard in Kharkiv, and Russian troops struck the city using kamikaze drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram-channel of Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"An explosion was heard in Kharkiv. 'Shaheds' are over the city, be careful," he said at 2.10am.

Later, the mayor said that several private houses in Kharkiv were damaged as a result of the Shaheds' attack.

"There are fires there. Information about the victims and the wounded is being clarified," Terekhov wrote.

He later informed that as of 2.57 a.m., three people were reported injured, all of whom have already received medical assistance.

"All relevant services and volunteers are working at the scene of the fires. There is preliminary information about a shahed's attack on one of the favourite places of recreation for the citizens," the mayor summarised.

"The number of victims has increased to four. Medical aid has also been provided at the scene," said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the RMA.