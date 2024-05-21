Air Force destroys 28 out of 29 Shaheds - Ukrainian Armed Forces

On the night of 21 May 2024, Russian troops attacked Ukraine, launching 29 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs from three directions: Prymorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk - Russia, and Cape Chauda - Crimea.

the press centre of the Air Force Command.

As noted, the enemy's air attack was repelled by mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, and anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and the Army, fighter aircraft and electronic warfare units were also involved.

"As a result of the air strike, 28 'shaheds' were shot down in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kherson and Kirovohrad regions," the statement said.

It was also noted that explosions were heard in Odesa at night.