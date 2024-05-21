Persons liable for military service will be able to show their status of updating data in "Reserve+" to representatives of TCR - Ministry of Defense

Employees of the Territorial Centers for Recruitment will be able to check the updates of citizens’ data in the Reserve+ app before a QR code is generated.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Dmytro Lazutkin, said this in an interview with Radio NV, Censor.NET reports.

"A person can demonstrate that he or she has already updated his data, the application shows this. You just show that you updated your data after May 18 and complied with the law," he explained.

Lazutkin noted that the app will generate an electronic military registration document (MRD), and within a month it should appear with a QR code.

"If we can draw any parallels, it will be something similar to what we can see in Diia, where a person can show their driver's license or passport in a smartphone. It will be the same with Reserve+, and the MRD will be there," the Defense Ministry spokesman emphasized.

At the same time, Lazutkin noted that it is impossible to prevent some excesses from occurring on the ground.

"We know that after May 18, representatives of the TCR, police and the border guard service can check the MRD and must have them with them. At the same time, they all need to be instructed. We hope there will be no such cases or very few," he summarized.

As a reminder, the Ministry of Defense has launched the Reserve+ mobile application for people liable for military service, conscripts and reservists.

At 00:01 on May 18, it appeared on Google Play and the AppStore. Ukrainians will be able to update their data in the app and access information in the Oberig register.

As of May 20, more than 400,000 citizens have updated their military registration data in the Reserve+ app.

