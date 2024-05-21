U.S. gives Ukraine 59 transformers and equipment to restore Kharkiv’s power grid - Ambassador Brink

The United States has donated nearly 60 transformers and other equipment to Ukraine to help restore the Kharkiv power grid damaged by Russian attacks.

This was reported by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, last week, the United States, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), handed over 50 voltage transformers, 9 current transformers and 80 insulators to the operator of the Kharkiv power distribution system.

"To help power engineers carry out urgent repairs to the Kharkiv power grid damaged by rocket attacks and drone attacks from Russia," Brink added.

Read more: We fundamentally want Ukraine to win the war against Russia, - US State Department spokesman Miller

Earlier it was reported that the Latvian company Latvenergo handed over a 250 MVA transformer, a compressor and transformer oil to Kyiv after massive Russian missile attacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine.